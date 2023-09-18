How To Remove Table Formatting In Microsoft Excel And Google Sheets

Here's how you can clear the formatting of your Excel table and revert it to the default style:

Click on a cell in your formatted table. Select the Table Design tab that appears on the ribbon. In the Table Styles section, expand the options by clicking on the More arrow. Choose the Clear button located at the bottom of the menu. Alternatively, you can simply select None under the Light themes.

Doing so will eliminate the formatting colors on your table. However, other styles you've added yourself, such as text alignment and custom font size, will remain unchanged. If you wish to clear the table style along with your manually applied styles, here's what you need to do:

Highlight your entire table. Navigate to the Editing section on the Home tab. Click on Clear. Select Clear Formats from the drop-down menu.

It's important to note that regardless of which method you choose, your data will still function as a table. That means table functionalities and elements (like the filter arrows in the headers) will be retained. To get rid of those as well, you need an additional step which is converting your table back to a range. Follow these steps to do so:

Click on a cell inside your table. Go to the Table Design tab. In the Tools section, choose Convert to Range. Select Yes in the pop-up notification to continue.

Your data will now be devoid of formatting and all the functionalities associated with a table.