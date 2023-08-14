How To Create A Pivot Table In Microsoft Excel And Google Sheets

Pivot Tables are meant to simplify (and partially automate) the ways you can organize and interpret the various data points in your spreadsheets. Think of it as a way to make either Excel or Sheets refine the available information down to a more digestible amount, while also letting you see ways in which some of your data points might be connected or overlap. They're not unlike one of the many other spreadsheet "hacks" out there you can take advantage of, should the occasion call for it.

That said, Pivot Tables do have their limitations. As you might have guessed, they're not something you can simply check off in an option window and then let the software do all the work — you're going to need to manually prep them, as well as adjust various settings in order to get the precise distillation of data you're looking for. Another caveat is that any errors or inaccuracies in your source data can (and likely will) skew the Pivot Table results, which can be tricky to troubleshoot with larger sets. Pivot Tables also aren't guaranteed to update themselves as new information is added to the source spreadsheet, which means you'll probably need to continually update them manually as the details in the spreadsheet grow and change.

With all of that said, here's how to start using Pivot Tables.