Pay Only Once For This Mini Decentralized Lifetime VPN And Stay Safe Online

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: The Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized DPN (VPN) is serverless and distributed, and right now, it's just $198.99 for a lifetime of features, which is $160 off the regular retail price.

These days, you have to keep yourself protected online. With cybercriminals a significant problem worldwide, taking steps to secure your data is no longer optional. According to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, the occurrence of identity theft has skyrocketed in the past few years.

Whether you are a tech pro or a newbie, a service that keeps your information private and secure is a must. Deeper Connect Mini is a decentralized VPN (DPN) and cybersecurity hardware device that could help protect your network and your smart home devices. This smart DPN uses a seven-layer firewall that's enterprise-grade, to help keep cyber criminals from accessing your network through something as simple as your smart LED lights.