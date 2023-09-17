Pay Only Once For This Mini Decentralized Lifetime VPN And Stay Safe Online
TL;DR: The Deeper Connect Mini Decentralized DPN (VPN) is serverless and distributed, and right now, it's just $198.99 for a lifetime of features, which is $160 off the regular retail price.
These days, you have to keep yourself protected online. With cybercriminals a significant problem worldwide, taking steps to secure your data is no longer optional. According to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, the occurrence of identity theft has skyrocketed in the past few years.
Whether you are a tech pro or a newbie, a service that keeps your information private and secure is a must. Deeper Connect Mini is a decentralized VPN (DPN) and cybersecurity hardware device that could help protect your network and your smart home devices. This smart DPN uses a seven-layer firewall that's enterprise-grade, to help keep cyber criminals from accessing your network through something as simple as your smart LED lights.
A one-time payment for upgraded online security
Deeper Connect Mini uses multi-routing and smart routing to help gives you access to content from all over the world. No more frustrating geographical restrictions, and no need to sacrifice internet speed to get by them. To help secure your data, Deeper Connect is distributed rather than relying on centralized servers, so there's no singular point of failure a hacker can exploit. Your data is under your control, saved and encrypted on your devices. This DPN can block all ads, including those annoying YouTube ones, and with parental controls enabled with a single click, there's confidence that kids won't see dangerous or age-inappropriate content when they're online.
You do not need to pay for a recurring subscription with the Deeper Connect Mini. You only have to pay once for this lifetime security solution. It even allows for blockchain mining, which means you could mine while you browse, getting passive income in return for your unused bandwidth.
This decentralized VPN is serverless and distributed to provide the ultimate in online protection you and your family need.
Save $160 when you get the Deeper Connect Decentralized VPN and Firewall Hardware for just $198.99 (reg. $359).
