NASA Isn't Giving Up On Solving UFOs And Debunking Aliens

NASA held a press conference today and published a report discussing unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), marking the agency's first such public involvement in the controversial domain. The anticipation was high, especially in the wake of multiple former military officials testifying before Congress that the government was hiding "Nonhuman biologics" and was in possession of unidentified objects. Well, NASA's report concludes that so far, there's no concrete proof of objects of extraterrestrial nature.

"NASA study did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what these UAP are," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson at the press conference. The 36-page report, citing peer-reviewed scientific papers, notes that "there is no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP." Interestingly, it mentions multiple cases of purported UAP sightings, some of which have since been explained using scientific methods, while others — like the Middle East Object case — remain a mystery.

Despite the less-than-exciting findings in the report, which was commissioned last year, the space agency isn't outright ruling out the existence of alien life. In fact, NASA once backed a well-funded program called Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) that seeks to find signs of intelligence life out there. However, NASA wants to leverage its scientific expertise and analytical prowess to study UAPs so that such events don't become subjects of misleading sensationalism. Right now, there is no standardized guideline in place that can classify an object as UAP, or otherwise, nor are there vetting protocols for analysis.