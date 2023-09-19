Is Venmo Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

As with many things in life, the problem could always be you. In the case of Venmo not working, there are several things you need to check on your device to know if you're the only one experiencing problems or not. First, it's best to try closing your Venmo app and opening it again. By forcing the app to restart, you can bypass some of the issues it may have encountered while running in the background of your device.

On the other hand, apps like Venmo can also have issues due to the cache, which sometimes causes data to be corrupted. Depending on your device, there are different ways to clear the cache on your Venmo app. Additionally, refreshing the cache is a great way to clear space on your iPhone. If the problem persists, you may want to turn off your mobile phone and launch the app again.

Should Venmo still be unaccessible, your next bet is to check if your device and app are updated. In some cases, older devices with outdated operating systems may be unable to handle Venmo's latest app updates. For fintech apps such as Venmo, keeping your device operating system and app updated is essential to avoid any known security issues and protect yourself (and your money).