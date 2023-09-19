Is Venmo Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell
In reality, websites and apps going down are a normal occurrence on the internet. However, this can be extra scary when it's apps that have our money, like Venmo, are having problems. Because of its convenience and ease of use, many of us are transitioning to digital banking or e-wallets for our various financial needs. However, it also puts us at more risk from bad actors, such as hackers or scammers.
Ten years ago, Anonymous hackers were jailed for DDoS attacks on the websites of MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal. Since then, cybercrimes like stolen credit card details flooding the market have become a normal occurrence. For the average e-wallet user, data leaks and fraud are risks we take every day. However, just because it happens often, it doesn't make it any less stressful, especially because Venmo balances aren't FDIC-insured (unlike traditional banks).
It's no wonder that out of all the websites and apps that we have, it's fintech apps like Venmo that we pay close attention to during possible outages. To find out if Venmo is really down or not, there are a couple of ways you can check for yourself. Here are some of them.
Check your device for issues
As with many things in life, the problem could always be you. In the case of Venmo not working, there are several things you need to check on your device to know if you're the only one experiencing problems or not. First, it's best to try closing your Venmo app and opening it again. By forcing the app to restart, you can bypass some of the issues it may have encountered while running in the background of your device.
On the other hand, apps like Venmo can also have issues due to the cache, which sometimes causes data to be corrupted. Depending on your device, there are different ways to clear the cache on your Venmo app. Additionally, refreshing the cache is a great way to clear space on your iPhone. If the problem persists, you may want to turn off your mobile phone and launch the app again.
Should Venmo still be unaccessible, your next bet is to check if your device and app are updated. In some cases, older devices with outdated operating systems may be unable to handle Venmo's latest app updates. For fintech apps such as Venmo, keeping your device operating system and app updated is essential to avoid any known security issues and protect yourself (and your money).
Re-connect your device to the internet
In some cases, the problem with connecting to Venmo may be due to something outside your device but still within your realm of control, such as your internet connection. In general, a poor internet connection can prevent your Venmo app from properly loading and make it seem like it's not working.
To see if your connectivity is the reason behind your Venmo problems, try to put your phone on Airplane Mode and then bring it back online. If you are using a laptop, you can opt to turn off your Wi-Fi and turn it on again. Should you want to take it one step further, you can set your phone or laptop to forget your Wi-Fi connection and fill out the password again.
Before re-connecting your device, you can opt to turn off your internet connection completely. When doing this, make sure to turn off your entire router and wait a minute or two before connecting your phone or laptop to it again. If you have the option, you may also want to try switching between broadband or cellular connections.
Check for user reports
Once you are absolutely sure that your phone or laptop and internet connection are working, you can start to wonder if it's Venmo that is having problems. To confirm any suspicions, you can use a third-party website that collates user reports, such as Downdetector by Ookla.
These sites work by compiling user-generated reports and any confirmed issues from company partners. Since it is common for apps or websites to experience issues, down detectors compare reports across a certain period of time. For example, it monitors reports within a 24-hour timeframe and visualizes any extreme spikes, which could indicate an issue that affects a significant user base.
To use DownDetector to determine Venmo's status, click on Venmo from one of the options on the main page or use the search bar to find the Venmo page. Then, you can check for any known spikes in reports to confirm if Venmo truly has issues. Additionally, you can also make your own report, read the latest tweets from its official Twitter/X page, or join discussions.
Ask a friend (or social media) for help
In some cases, websites and down detectors may experience slight delays in announcing issues, especially if they're scrambling to fix it before making a statement. If you're not convinced by down detectors, you can also ask a friend. In some cases, Venmo not working could be related to app updates or device-related issues, which can happen to a small subset of users and not necessarily everyone else. So, if possible, you can choose to ask friends who use Venmo with the same or different devices or operating systems just to compare your experience.
As of 2023, Venmo is available in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands, which means issues could be related to geographic reasons as well. A quick way to know if Venmo is down in your particular country is to check the trending topics or do a quick search for "Venmo" on Twitter/X. Alternatively, you can check the official Venmo Support account (@VenmoSupport) on Twitter/X.
If you don't have Twitter/X, you can head off to other public media channels, such as forums on Reddit. In the unofficial subreddit (r/Venmo), users can ask questions about Venmo's status or other related issues. However, bear in mind, that these unofficial channels may not always be moderated by employees of the company.
Contact Venmo support
When all else fails, and you're determined to find the cause of your Venmo issues, the most straightforward way to resolve it is to contact Venmo support. You can reach out to Venmo in a variety of ways, such as through the Venmo app, its official website, email, or even call.
To get in touch with Venmo through their website, you can fill out a form in the Venmo Help Center. In the firm, you will be required to share details, such as your name, contact information, description of your Venmo issues, and any related attachments. On the Venmo website, you also have the option to speak with a chatbot as well. If you own a Venmo Business Profile, you can email Venmo directly for your issues at businesssupport@venmo.com.
For those who are a little old school and prefer being able to talk to an actual human, your best bet to resolve Venmo-related concerns is by giving them a call at (855) 812-4430. If you plan to chat with Venmo support via the mobile app or call, it's important to note that they will only be available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Although its chat and call centers are not open 24 hours, which can be stressful in an emergency, it is possible to get in touch seven days a week.