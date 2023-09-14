How This NASA Astronaut Accidentally Broke A Space Record

Records are meant to be broken, but sometimes, they're done without any intention of ever doing so. Occasionally, those record-breaking accidents provide helpful insights that advance a particular field of science, such as how the human body reacts to long periods in space.

On September 21, 2022, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts — Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin — soared into space aboard the Soyuz MS-22. The craft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and ferried the three occupants up to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission.

The Soyuz docked on schedule, and the astronauts went about their merry way to carry out their assigned duties. Things went according to mission parameters for about the first three months, but then, as the saying goes, "the best-laid plans of mice and men!"

On December 14, just as cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin were suiting up for a spacewalk, multiple coolant pressure sensors from the Soyuz (still docked to the ISS) began registering low readings within the cooling loop. Additional inspections discovered that the external radiator on the Soyuz had sprung a leak and spewed all its coolant into space. Russian space officials determined the leak was probably made by a micrometeoroid smaller than a grain of sand tearing through the radiator.

None of the astronauts were injured, and no other equipment was damaged, but the minute hole caused a monstrous problem, and the two space agencies immediately began working on a plan to get them back to Earth.