This MagSafe-Compatible Magnetic Car Mount Also Charges Your Phone

TL;DR: The Omnia CX2 phone mount offers safer driving with a strong magnetic design that also charges your phone. It's on sale for $67.99 (reg. $85).

It's been said many times before, but it bears repeating: hands-free is safest when driving with phones. And given we all seem to need our phones in the car, whether to stream music and podcasts or to follow directions on the map, a phone mount has become an actual must-have for avoiding distraction from the road ahead. According to the CDC, in the U.S. alone, nine people are killed daily in crashes involving a distracted driver.

Most of us have already burned through junk phone holders that fall apart or break easier than they should. So, it may be time to invest in a more reliable holder that even pulls double duty. That's why the Omnia CX2 Magnetic Charging Car Mount is worth a look: Not only does it securely hold your phone so you can safely use your phone on the move, but it also charges it via the magnetic charging base.