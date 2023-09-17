Boosting Audio Quality In Android Auto: Tips And Tricks

Android Auto is an incredibly handy tool. It allows you to mirror features from your Android smartphone directly onto your car's display. This gives you control over your music, GPS, and other essential apps without having to juggle a separate device. You can even use voice commands with it so that you never have to take your hands off ten-and-two. Still, many users have found that the audio quality in their car isn't all that it could be while using Android Auto. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the trade-off in audio quality while using the software simply isn't worth it.

Convenience is all well and good, but no one wants distorted and choppy-sounding tunes, nor do they want over-compressed music with weedy-sounding bass. Assuming your car's stereo and speakers are in good condition, there's no reason you shouldn't be able to bob your head to some quality audio during your morning commute. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you boost the audio quality without having to give up the convenience of Android Auto. You won't have to pull apart your stereo or install any fancy new equipment either. Most of these tricks can be done right from the driver's seat.