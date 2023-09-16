Is Pinterest Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

Pinterest is a great way to find inspiration for recipes, fashion, events, home renovation, and much more. The visual search engine makes it easy to discover ideas, and you can save your favorites to your Pinterest boards. Pinterest can be accessed via the web and smartphone apps for Android and iPhone. Like any online service, Pinterest is prone to outages from time to time, and if you find that the app or website isn't loading for you, there are a few ways to troubleshoot this.

The most obvious one is to check your internet. Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data, depending on which network you're currently connected to. If other apps and websites are loading fine on your network, it's likely a problem with Pinterest. If you're accessing Pinterest via the mobile app, close the app and reopen it. A simple restart can often force an app to load properly. If none of these fixes work, there might be a problem with Pinterest's servers. These outages are usually resolved within a few hours at the most, but if you want to make sure the problem isn't at your end, there are a few ways to check.