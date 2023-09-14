HP Spectre Foldable PC Is The Highest-End Bendy Laptop Yet

HP is expanding its "Spectre" laptop lineup with the introduction of the HP Spectre Foldable PC, a high-end addition to the existing Spectre X360 range of 2-in-1 laptops that come in multiple display sizes and processor options.

This new HP product belongs to an entirely different product category and stands out from the rest of its siblings chiefly because of its foldable OLED display. This foldable panel allows the machine to transform from a compact, standard-sized laptop into a larger computer with a 17-inch display. Another notable feature is the detachable physical keyboard, which is affixed to the frame of the foldable OLED panel.

The HP Spectre Foldable PC is HP's first foray into the foldable OLED panel category, following in the footsteps of companies like Asus and Lenovo who have previously experimented with this emerging form factor with models like the Asus 17 Fold OLED and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.