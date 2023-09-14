HP Spectre Foldable PC Is The Highest-End Bendy Laptop Yet
HP is expanding its "Spectre" laptop lineup with the introduction of the HP Spectre Foldable PC, a high-end addition to the existing Spectre X360 range of 2-in-1 laptops that come in multiple display sizes and processor options.
This new HP product belongs to an entirely different product category and stands out from the rest of its siblings chiefly because of its foldable OLED display. This foldable panel allows the machine to transform from a compact, standard-sized laptop into a larger computer with a 17-inch display. Another notable feature is the detachable physical keyboard, which is affixed to the frame of the foldable OLED panel.
The HP Spectre Foldable PC is HP's first foray into the foldable OLED panel category, following in the footsteps of companies like Asus and Lenovo who have previously experimented with this emerging form factor with models like the Asus 17 Fold OLED and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
HP Spectre Foldable PC: Key specs and features
Given its premium positioning, it's not surprising to see that the HP Spectre Foldable PC comes powered by the Intel Core i7-1250U chip, complete with 16GB of LPDDR5 dual-channel RAM. The single variant also comes with a 1TB PCIe4 Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include twin Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) port, support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. When unfolded, the 17-inch foldable display boasts 2.5K resolution (1920 x 2560 pixels) and gets pretty bright with a claimed SDR brightness level of 400 nits and HDR brightness level of 500 nits.
The HP Spectre Foldable PC boasts a quad speaker system tuned by Bang & Olufsen complete with support for DTS:X Ultra as well as HP Audio Boost. For video calls the laptop features a 5MP IR camera with features like temporal noise reduction and dual array microphones. Consumers get the option to charge the 6-cell 94.3 Wh battery on this laptop using a 100W USB Type-C power adapter. HP also claims over 12 hours of battery life with nominal usage.
With the keyboard detached, the HP Spectre Foldable PC weighs 1,345g (3 lbs), and 1,624g (3.5 lbs) when the keyboard is attached. Made of durable magnesium alloy, the machine is offered in a single Slate Blue color option.
As for availability, the HP Spectre Foldable PC is expected to be on pre-order starting Thursday, September 14, at BestBuy.com. It will be available in limited quantities starting October 2023 on HP.com and select Best Buy stores for a starting price of $4,999.99.