How To Clean And Fix Sticky Buttons On Your Xbox Controller

There's nothing worse than having sticky buttons on your Xbox controller. Not only is a sticky controller gross, but it can also actually affect your gameplay. After all, one of the most frustrating things that can happen while gaming is having a sticky button ruin that perfect jump or headshot.

Sticky buttons can happen for various reasons, and can occur randomly if you own the controller for long enough. Dirt buildup and oils from your hands can get stuck in the working parts of the controller, causing the buttons to stick. Sticky buttons can also happen from spills and accidents on the Xbox controller.

Since it is a piece of electronic equipment, you must handle the peripheral with care and clean it correctly so you don't damage any of its internal components and make the situation even worse. Luckily, fixing your Xbox controller when the buttons are sticky is usually a breeze, and can be accomplished with just a few household cleaning products you probably have lying around.