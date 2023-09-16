The Beauty Product That Can Temporarily Help With A Cracked Windshield

Modern car owners have more to think about if the windshield gets a crack. Advanced driving aids like lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control would need recalibrating at the dealership after installing a new windshield. Some vehicles have rain-sensing wipers with moisture sensors on the windshield glass, which might need replacing with the glass, adding more money and headaches to the equation.

However, a few DIY hacks could stop a windshield crack from spreading. For instance, parking in the shade will help prevent small cracks from growing larger. Moreover, putting a strip of clear tape over the damage prevents dirt and moisture from entering those tiny crevices. But if a line of tape on the windshield is too bothersome, grab a bottle of clear nail polish and fill the damaged area lightly before allowing it to dry.

It's better to first clean the glass with mild soap and water before applying nail polish. For obvious reasons, clear polish is most suitable as the colored variety will make the crack more visible and could obstruct your view of the road. This cheap and easy hack is a temporary remedy for small windshield chips. Visiting a professional as soon as possible is prudent for a permanent and legal fix.