How To Use A VPN On Xbox Series X (And Why You Might Want To)

There's a good chance you use a virtual private network (VPN) on your PC or laptop to protect your internet activity from prying eyes. You can even use a VPN on your mobile devices these days. One place you might not have considered using it, though, is on your Xbox Series X. You'll get the same protection you get on your other devices while downloading games and playing online.

For most people, a VPN won't be strictly necessary on a gaming console, but if you prefer all of your traffic to be private or you suspect your internet service provider might be throttling your connection to Microsoft's servers, it could come in very handy.

It's worth noting that the Xbox Series X does not directly support VPN connections. There's nowhere in Settings to add a VPN connection or anything like that, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. There are a few different methods you can use to ensure your Xbox only accesses its online features via VPN.