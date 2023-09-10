The iMessage Feature That'll Make Your Emojis Even More Exciting

Emojis are a very handy way of adding much-needed emotion to text-only messages. How do we know if somebody's kidding? Sometimes we don't, unless they add a silly winking face to the end of a missive.

It's certainly true that some of us are guilty of overusing the emoji (Brandwatch reported in January 2018 that 10 billion of them were sent every day), though, and they can apparently tell an awful lot about us. The fact is, they've gone from simple emotional barometers to something far, far beyond that. Not only are there movies about these little things, but a lot of services that use them have employed neat little secrets involving them. iMessage has a great one.

With any messaging service, it's sometimes more about the filters and bizarre screen effects than the content of the message itself. iMessage users have a wide range of them to choose from, including Invisible Ink, the classic face filters, and everything in between. After having hours of fun with the preset options, though, there's another hidden feature utilizing your favorite emojis that you may have been unaware of. Here's how it works.