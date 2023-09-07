Google Chrome Gets Material You Redesign And New Features As It Turns 15

Google Chrome on desktop is finally getting the kind of aesthetic attention that Google introduced on smartphones with Android 12. To mark the 15th anniversary of its bread-and-butter web browser, Google announced in a blog post that it is bringing the Material You design language to Chrome. That means Chrome's desktop version will no longer look like a hodge-podge of cool colors and rounded corners married with boxy black/white UI elements against bland fonts.

Right now, if you apply a theme from Chrome's own web store, it beautifully changes the color scheme of the status, URL, and bookmark bars at the top. But the rest of the UI elements, such as the menu box, the customization dashboard, and the entire settings page are an aging grayscale mess. That is finally changing soon with the advent of Material You styling on Chrome's desktop version.

The customization dashboard will soon have color palette wheels, and more importantly, dedicated buttons for quickly switching between light and dark modes. Of course, there's also an auto-mode that plays with system-level color theme preferences. Google says it has "refreshed Chrome's icons with a focus on legibility and created new color palettes that better complement your tabs and toolbar."

To combat the rising menace of short-lived malicious websites, Google will now perform a real-time vetting of all new websites popping up on the internet against its database of bad URLs. The company says it will offer "25% improved protection from malware and phishing threats."