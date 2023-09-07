Secret Nintendo Switch 2 Demos Are Reportedly Already Happening

It's been over six years since the Nintendo Switch launched, so it was only a matter of time before the Japanese-based games company revealed a next-generation console to compete with Sony and Microsoft. According to Eurogamer, Nintendo showcased the Switch 2 during a developer presentation at Gamescom last month. Although the public couldn't see it, sources told Eurogamer that developers got to see the device run some demos. One of which was a next-generation version of "Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Although there is no word about these specs, we can expect that it showed off higher framerates and resolutions. We can't, however, expect a "Breath of the Wild" for the Switch 2, as it allegedly was only a tech demo.

VGC's sources corroborated the information and also had details on another demo. Its sources stated that Epic's The "Matrix Awakens" Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, complete with Nvidia DLSS upscaling tech and ray tracing, was also showcased running on the Switch 2. According to the information, the demo's visuals were on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, something we have been clamoring for. This all but confirms something many have suspected for some time.