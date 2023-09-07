Secret Nintendo Switch 2 Demos Are Reportedly Already Happening
It's been over six years since the Nintendo Switch launched, so it was only a matter of time before the Japanese-based games company revealed a next-generation console to compete with Sony and Microsoft. According to Eurogamer, Nintendo showcased the Switch 2 during a developer presentation at Gamescom last month. Although the public couldn't see it, sources told Eurogamer that developers got to see the device run some demos. One of which was a next-generation version of "Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Although there is no word about these specs, we can expect that it showed off higher framerates and resolutions. We can't, however, expect a "Breath of the Wild" for the Switch 2, as it allegedly was only a tech demo.
VGC's sources corroborated the information and also had details on another demo. Its sources stated that Epic's The "Matrix Awakens" Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, complete with Nvidia DLSS upscaling tech and ray tracing, was also showcased running on the Switch 2. According to the information, the demo's visuals were on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, something we have been clamoring for. This all but confirms something many have suspected for some time.
A 2024 release date seems more likely than ever
Rumors have been going around for a while that the Switch 2 will hit shelves sometime in 2024. These recent leaks, if real, showcase that Nintendo is far enough into development to make a 2024 release window a reality. It also makes the rumor that Nintendo sent Switch 2 developer kits to a few companies feel more credible.
VGC's Tokyo-based industry consultant, Dr. Serkan Toto, also thinks a 2024 launch date is likely. He explained that financials indicate that Nintendo's "hardware is already projected to fall 16.5% year-on-year in the current fiscal, while the minus for software is expected to hit 15.9%." As a result, he said that the only way for Nintendo to recover from this would be to release a new device, and his eyes are on the second half of 2024.
Although its graphics are upgraded, the Switch 2 is still a Switch at heart, as VGC sources indicate that the device will still feature a handheld mode. But it may come at the cost of something else. Moving away from Switch's Tegra X1 chip for better performance likely means the entire Switch library will not be playable on the Switch 2 due to compatibility issues.