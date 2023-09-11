Is Discord Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

One of the most frustrating things that can happen is when Discord goes down. Many across the globe rely on different software applications in many different ways, and Discord is no exception. From work to leisure, Discord is a widely used VoIP and chat program that enables people to connect for zero cost anywhere in the world in different chat rooms.

Originally used to connect with others on interests like games and fan clubs, Discord has grown into a widely used app that some of the biggest companies use for operations. Not only that, but the Discord API and different functionalities make the tool versatile, making it useful for various purposes outside of chatting with people who share similar interests.

Luckily, diagnosing whether Discord is down is very easy, as others will typically report this immediately if it happens. However, figuring out where people are reporting or seeing whether it's down is a different story and could be harder to find. Here's how to figure out if Discord is down — and what to do if it's not but you still can't connect.