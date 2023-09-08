This Lifetime Learning Bundle With Rosetta Stone Has A Lot To Teach You For A Bargain Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Want to learn a new language or pick up a cool skill? The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone with all 24 languages, plus unlimited access to a learning platform with over 1,000 courses, and it's only $189.99 for a limited time.
You got a lifetime to learn, whether it's new languages or useful skills, but who's going to teach you all that? If you want to learn Spanish, there are a ton of resources online, but then it's on you to figure it all out on your own. Same goes for learning guitar, or coding, or practically any other thing you might technically be able to teach yourself.
Instead of figuring it all out on your own, let the pros at Rosetta Stones and StackSkills do their job. Both of them are included for life in the Unlimited lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle, and it's only $189.99.
What can you learn from Rosetta Stone and StackSkills?
This Rosetta Stone subscription comes with beginner to advanced lessons for Spanish, French, Italian, German, Chinese, Greek, Irish, Japanese, and so many more. Plus, the way you learn is up to you. Want to practice your pronunciation? You can talk to Rosetta Stone's speech recognition software and get feedback on the spot.
You can even brush up on your listening skills. Need to learn a few more words? Check out practical topics like shopping, ordering, sharing opinions, or even discussing pop culture.
If you want to learn a new skill, hobby, or even get a primer for a new industry, that's when you hop into the StackSkills catalog. There are more than 1,000 courses already, but more are added every month, and the majority of them are at the beginner level. That means you can get an introduction into a skill like automating with Excel or creating digital art, and then practice on your own or go into the wide world of advanced lessons with much more experience.
For a limited time, get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle for $189.99 (reg. $749).
Prices subject to change.