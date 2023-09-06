Polestar Is Plotting A Smartphone To Pair With Its Electric SUV

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, who revealed the possibility of this smartphone making it to consumers, has indicated that his company has no intention of becoming a player in the smartphone space. In contrast, the company intends to tout the smartphone as a complementary accessory for Polestar 4 customers in China. The Polestar smartphone will almost certainly run a de-Googled, custom version of Android and will sport a UI that closely matches the car's infotainment screen. The aim seems to be to offer users a consistent user experience as they switch from the smartphone screen to the car's display.

Even though Meizu is mainly known for coming up with entry-level and mid-range smartphones, the Polestar-branded phone is expected to be a premium-tier device. We still do not have specific details about the phone, including its design and hardware specs. However, we expect more information to come to light in the coming weeks. The association with Polestar will likely give Meizu a much-needed push in the Chinese market, where the company has fallen behind Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei.

While Polestar's idea of launching a co-branded smartphone may sound unusual, there is a good chance that the concept may become the norm in the near future. As for the Polestar 4, the SUV is likely to officially make it to the U.S. and other Western markets in 2024, several months after its China launch.