Zoom's Generative AI Assistant Gets A New Name And Capabilities

In the Spring of next year, paid Zoom users will gain access to AI Companion for pre-meeting preparations. This feature will scan the user's Whiteboards, emails, documents, chats, meetings, and even third-party applications to give updates on a current project to help them better prepare. Additionally, at the end of the meeting, the AI Companion can summarize what took place and take measures accordingly. For example, the AI Companion could "identify action items and key stakeholders and surface the next steps to the relevant stakeholders in Team Chat."

AI integration into Zoom Whiteboard is also upcoming. In Whiteboard, users will soon be able to get assistance in developing and categorizing ideas. And later down the line, the AI Companion will have the power to fill in Whiteboard templates and generate images. Zoom Mail is also getting some AI assistance. Starting in the fall, getting suggestions on email drafts will be possible. But that's not all. The company wrote that by the time Spring rolls around, Zoom Notes and Zoom Phone will also get help from the AI Companion.

In the update, Zoom also addressed user's privacy concerns. The company noted that it does not use any of its users' content, such as video or text chats, to train the AI model. This is something Zoom has stressed before. It also explained that AI features are disabled by default and alert the user when they are being employed.