How To Turn Your Old Broken MacBook Into A Slabtop

Recently, a growing trend in China has made its way to the West. MacBook users are turning their laptops into a 'slabtop.' This modified device ignores the laptop's built-in screen in favor of an external monitor. So why do it?

A slabtop effectively functions as a desktop with all the peripherals, such as a trackpad and keyboard, built in. For the minimalists out there, this is a dream come true. Another reason people are building slabtops is to salvage their broken MacBooks. If you have a MacBook with a broken screen, you can turn it into a slabtop for a much lower price than replacing the screen. And if you have a fairly recent MacBook with a powerful M1 chip, a slabtop can be just as fast as a desktop.

Some people are so committed to the slabtop lifestyle that they are buying secondhand MacBooks with broken screens online for cheap and modifying them to save some dough. But don't go logging into eBay just yet, as turning your MacBook into a flat desktop is not the easiest thing in the world.