How To Use Your Apple EarPods To Take A Photo

Apple provided a pair of wired headphones with iPhones up until the iPhone 12 series. Called EarPods, the basic headphones featured an inline microphone and buttons, allowing you to make calls, control music playback, and adjust volume. Apple continued providing EarPods even after getting rid of the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 back in 2016, with later models of the EarPods shipping with a Lightning connector instead of a 3.5mm plug.

While Apple no longer includes EarPods with new phones, it does sell them on its online store. You can pick up EarPods with a Lightning connector or 3.5mm plug for $19. Apple also sells Lightning to 3.5mm and USB-C to 3.5mm adapters for $9. While EarPods don't offer the advanced features you get with AirPods, like noise canceling, spatial audio, and sweat and water resistance, they do have some advantages.

For starters, you don't need to worry about losing one earbud, or keeping an eye on battery life. Plus, since the EarPods don't have a battery, they're much more reliable, and should last as long as the cable doesn't wear out. Another advantage of the EarPods is the ability to capture a photo on your iPhone – a feature the AirPods don't offer.