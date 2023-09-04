Is It Safe To Remove Your Laptop's Display?

The broad answer is yes, you can remove a laptop's connected display without hindering the rest of the device's ability to function. However, there are some major caveats associated with that confirmation. First and foremost, if you take the display off of your laptop, then obviously, it won't have a display. Most laptops feature external HDMI and display ports, separate from the internal connectors to the built-in display, so as long as you have a cable and a standalone monitor, you can send the laptop's signal there instead and use it as you would a traditional tower. This is also a good backup option if your laptop display breaks for whatever reason.

Secondly, if you remove the display from your laptop, the display itself may be rendered useless. Laptop displays are usually hard-wired to the laptop's internals, so if you disconnect those wires, the computer will be fine, but the display won't have any means of external connection. Unless you happen to be very talented with a soldering iron, there's no way to hook that removed display up to anything else.

Finally, depending on the make and model of your laptop, the display casing may have other important parts housed within it. This can include things like wireless receivers and optional ports. If you take the whole display out, those parts are going to go with it, which can severely impact your laptop's functionality.