Slabtops Explained: Why So Many People Are Buying Half Of A MacBook Pro

A "Slabbook" — or something like it — could help solve this in many use cases. A traditional desktop keyboard and trackpad wouldn't necessarily be comfortable while working on a couch or in a recliner, but the keyboard half of a MacBook or other notebook shell is designed to be used that way. It feels comfortable. And on Macs in particular, where AirPlay makes it trivial to wirelessly use a TV as your monitor, it's a lot easier to envision why this would be desirable. What if you could just park yourself in front of the TV and use that as the display for the comfortable part of a laptop?

Suddenly, the appeal of a "Slabbook" clicks into place, as do other benefits that make the idea work. Newer, Apple Silicon-based MacBooks already have fantastic battery life, but imagine how much better that battery life would be without having to power a display? And if you don't want to operate on a perfectly good MacBook, recently sold eBay listings show that you could pick up an M1 MacBook with a cracked screen for a few hundred dollars.

Some caveats do apply, with the biggest one being that the recovery mode on MacBooks requires the built-in display. Plus you'll be getting rid of the webcam, and if you're planning on doing wireless screen mirroring, you have to hook the computer up to a monitor to configure the AirPlay settings. And if you're using a MacBook Pro from 2008 to 2010, the Wi-Fi antenna is in the display hinge, so you'd lose out on that.