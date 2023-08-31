VanMoof Owners Get A Lifeline As Bankrupt eBike-Maker Is Acquired
For years, VanMoof — aka the "Apple of e-bikes" — was expected to revolutionize the electric bike industry. However, in July of this year, the Netherlands-based company declared bankruptcy. Customers became understandably nervous about the longevity of their bikes, as they relied on the company for repairs and its app for securing their bikes.
But there's no need to worry anymore, as e-mobility company LAVOIE just acquired the bankrupt e-bike company. In a press release, the new owners of the e-bike company stated that it would "inject stability into VanMoof operations." That said, it's not just going to market VanMoof's bikes under a new umbrella.
LAVOIE stated it would combine and integrate the e-bike company's "premium capabilities to create a next-generation e-mobility business." By doing so, the company would get one step closer to fulfilling its dream to "transform the way people travel around the congested cities of the world in a more active and enjoyable way."
VanMoof customers may still be weary of this buyout. After all, LAVOIE wasn't previously in the e-bike business.
What is LAVOIE?
LAVOIE is a newcomer to the e-mobility scene, but has some serious backing. Founded by British McLaren Applied, the LAVOIE team bolsters seasoned talent. Notably, Non-Executive Chairman Nick Fry designed the beloved Aston Martin DB7. Alongside Fry are Co-CEO and mechanical engineer Albert Nassar and Co-CEO and entrepreneur Elliot Wertheimer.
So far, LAVOIE has developed only one Series of e-scooters, although the company makes a note not to call it an e-scooter, as it's touted to be much more. One of the key standouts of this product is its patent-pending folding system known as "Flowfold," which can be used to compress the scooter significantly when not in use. Another unique aspect of this line of scooters is its car-like features, including "automotive-like steering" and an EV-like smart dashboard evocative.
LAVOIE and VanMoof seem to be a good match as each already has similar tech. Both company's vehicles rely on an app to monitor, secure, and navigate while on the road. Combining the two technologies together likely won't be an issue. LAVOIE also has the potential to seriously help VanMoof by overhauling its heavily criticized repair system.