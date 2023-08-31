VanMoof Owners Get A Lifeline As Bankrupt eBike-Maker Is Acquired

For years, VanMoof — aka the "Apple of e-bikes" — was expected to revolutionize the electric bike industry. However, in July of this year, the Netherlands-based company declared bankruptcy. Customers became understandably nervous about the longevity of their bikes, as they relied on the company for repairs and its app for securing their bikes.

But there's no need to worry anymore, as e-mobility company LAVOIE just acquired the bankrupt e-bike company. In a press release, the new owners of the e-bike company stated that it would "inject stability into VanMoof operations." That said, it's not just going to market VanMoof's bikes under a new umbrella.

LAVOIE stated it would combine and integrate the e-bike company's "premium capabilities to create a next-generation e-mobility business." By doing so, the company would get one step closer to fulfilling its dream to "transform the way people travel around the congested cities of the world in a more active and enjoyable way."

VanMoof customers may still be weary of this buyout. After all, LAVOIE wasn't previously in the e-bike business.