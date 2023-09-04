The iPhone Camera Trick That'll Help You Find Photos In A Snap

Admit it, you've had that moment when you're looking for a specific photo on your iPhone, but because you have thousands saved on your device, it's taking you forever to locate it. The worst part is that you likely wind up scrolling through your gallery for hours on end. Sure, the automatically added metadata like the date, location, and face recognition can come in handy at times. You can also look at the People, Places, or Categories section in your Photos app to find what you need.

However, it's a whole different story when what you're searching for is a photo taken on a specific personal occasion or in a particular setting. Lucky for you, there's a hidden iPhone camera trick you can use to start finding photos as quickly as you can say 1-2-3. (There's even a camera trick to convert currencies.) And that nifty trick is the photo captions. We'll walk you through how to add captions to your pictures and how to use them to search for your photos faster.