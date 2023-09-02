How To Fix ChatGPT Plugins Not Showing Up

ChatGPT spread like wildfire following its official launch in 2022. The revolutionary technology hit its first big milestone — 1 million users – five days after launch, and it now records more than 60 million daily visits. Since its arrival, the platform has received a number of updates, one of the most significant being the introduction of plugin support in March 2023.

These plugins are smart extensions that apply ChatGPT technology to real-world situations and provide well-tailored answers depending on the user's needs. They are also important for overcoming the limitations placed on the AI. If you're a frequent user of ChatGPT, you may have noticed that it cannot generate answers to questions about events that occurred after September 2021, for example.

Plugins have broken this barrier. For example, the official ChatGPT browsing plugin allows the chatbot to browse the internet and get information on recent events. Additionally, ChatGPT-powered plugins like the one offered by Instacart enable consumers to use existing platforms in new ways — in the case of Instacart, its plugin allows users to ask questions and make requests using natural language.