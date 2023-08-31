Best 5 Messaging Apps On Android Auto

When digital displays first came along, your car's infotainment system was pretty much just a way to blast your favorite tunes during road trips. However, things changed when Apple CarPlay was announced in 2013 and Android Auto in 2014. These innovations redefined the concept of infotainment in modern vehicles and transformed them into smart systems.

Since the launch of Android Auto, continuous updates have steadily enhanced the system's performance, enabling faster and more seamless connectivity. This evolution has turned your driving experience into a multitasking marvel, where you can send messages, make calls, and even access the internet without losing focus on the road.

Messaging has become an integral part of our daily lives. We're constantly engaged with our phones, sending messages to loved ones, participating in group chats, and establishing connections. Unfortunately, this habit has contributed to a concerning number of car accidents caused by phone usage while driving. Fortunately, the integration of messaging apps into Android Auto has been one of the significant steps taken to combat these incidents. With Android Auto messaging apps, you can now receive and reply to texts without taking your eyes off the road. With that in mind, we are taking a look at the top five messaging apps for Android Auto.