DOJ Sues SpaceX Over Alleged Hiring Discrimination In The US

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing SpaceX over allegations of hiring discrimination against refugees and asylees. "SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them," the DOJ alleged in a news release. According to the lawsuit, the Elon Musk-led space company exclusively hired U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents between 2018 and 2020.

Moreover, the company actively discouraged asylees and refugees from landing a job at SpaceX, the lawsuit claims. These alleged discriminatory practices reportedly included refusing applications from the target group, rejecting qualified candidates based on their citizenship status, and using language in job announcements that discouraged asylees and refugees from applying in the first place.

Space technology is a sensitive topic, not just from a national security lens, but also from a competitive perspective as more private players enter the sector. SpaceX's position is unique, as it not only takes commercial contracts but also works with NASA and has even offered the use of its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine's military. The FBI, alongside the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, issued a memo outlining the importance of the private space industry to the U.S. economy and national security. However, U.S. law doesn't allow a company like SpaceX to discourage asylees and refugees from applying and being hired.