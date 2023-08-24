The Best Labor Day Deals On Apple Products

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This Labor Day, Amazon has some impressive Apple deals that will have you reaching for your wallet. The star of the sale is the 2020 MacBook Air that's on sale for 25 percent off, slashing the price to $750. This 13-inch laptop can be picked up in three colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Grey. Although three years old, this MacBook Air still boasts great performance thanks to its M1 chip. It also has an impressive 18 hours of battery life. But as we noted in our review, the webcam is only 720p, which may be a dealbreaker for some.

Another laptop on sale is the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro, which you can get for $2,100 at a savings of $600. This laptop has a M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a solid battery life of 21 hours.

One of the best tablets on the market is also discounted for the holiday weekend. The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air is listed on Amazon for 20 percent off, going for $600 during this limited-time sale. As noted in our review, this tablet features an M1 chip, a 10.9-inch screen, a liquid retina display, and 5G capabilities.

If you aren't in the market for new hardware, there are other deals worth checking out.