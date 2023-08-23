Corsair's Platform:6 Modular Desk Comes With A Boatload Of Customization Options

Corsair just took the covers off the Platform:6 — a versatile, modular standing desk aimed at a broad target audience. The Platform:6's claim to fame is its modular nature, which Corsair hopes will make it appealing to a wide variety of users. Besides targeting PC gamers and content creators, Corsair also hopes that Platform:6 will appeal to professionals looking for an elegant work-from-home setup.

Aside from the standard features of standing desks like height adjustment and essential cable management, the Platform:6 also features interesting extras like a modular rail system, dual monitor arms, and a storage cubby that integrates USB-C and USB-A charging ports. The Platform:6 also features Corsair's proprietary RapidRoute wire management system that ensures that all the cables and power strips remain concealed, rendering an uncluttered look for your desk.

Corsair offers users the choice of opting for the Platform:6 with motorized height adjustment, a standing desk feature powered by two electric motors. These versions with electric height adjustment come with an LCD screen, providing essential information and facilitating quick access to preferred height settings.

Additionally, Corsair plans to release a high-end Platform:6 Creator Edition model, further incorporating Elgato's Multi Frame expansion feature via a top-mounted pegboard.