Corsair's Platform:6 Modular Desk Comes With A Boatload Of Customization Options
Corsair just took the covers off the Platform:6 — a versatile, modular standing desk aimed at a broad target audience. The Platform:6's claim to fame is its modular nature, which Corsair hopes will make it appealing to a wide variety of users. Besides targeting PC gamers and content creators, Corsair also hopes that Platform:6 will appeal to professionals looking for an elegant work-from-home setup.
Aside from the standard features of standing desks like height adjustment and essential cable management, the Platform:6 also features interesting extras like a modular rail system, dual monitor arms, and a storage cubby that integrates USB-C and USB-A charging ports. The Platform:6 also features Corsair's proprietary RapidRoute wire management system that ensures that all the cables and power strips remain concealed, rendering an uncluttered look for your desk.
Corsair offers users the choice of opting for the Platform:6 with motorized height adjustment, a standing desk feature powered by two electric motors. These versions with electric height adjustment come with an LCD screen, providing essential information and facilitating quick access to preferred height settings.
Additionally, Corsair plans to release a high-end Platform:6 Creator Edition model, further incorporating Elgato's Multi Frame expansion feature via a top-mounted pegboard.
Built with expandability in mind
While the Platform:6 is reasonably wide at six feet, Corsair does offer consumers the option to expand the surface area further using optional side extensions. These extensions provide an extra 30 cm x 70 cm of space that can be folded down when not used. These side extensions also support additional hanging pegboards for additional storage space.
In addition, the aforementioned Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard — which is also an optional extra on the standard variants of the Platform:6 — will give users even more mounting locations for various accessories. Consumers also have the option to purchase additional accessories to mount different kinds of audio and camera gear, ranging from key lights and microphones to cameras on the rail system.
Given the modular nature of Platform:6, and the fact that it is still not officially on sale, we still do not know how many of these modular parts will be included in the base variant of the product. Corsair expects to bring Platform:6 to consumers in Q4, 2023, which means that an official launch and price reveal is just around the corner.
Currently, Corsair intends to offer Platform:6 with a choice of two surface colors: a timeless dark walnut stain option, and a sleek black laminate variant. The Platform:6's adaptability allows prospective buyers to tailor their desks to their preferences through an online configurator. Corsair plans to launch this configurator before the year's end, coinciding with Platform:6's release.