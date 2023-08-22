Netflix Has One Last Surprise For Its Final DVD Customers

Netflix is closing the original chapter of its movie rental business with a bundle of free DVDs that customers can keep as memorabilia. The company is shutting down its DVD rental business after a spell of over two decades, but it appears that loyalists will bid goodbye to the service with a sweet surprise at their doorsteps.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it will be sending 10 additional discs to subscribers wrapped in the signature red envelope. Dubbed the "Final Surprise," it was open for all customers, as long as they placed the order before the August 29 deadline. Subscribers won't know what movie DVDs they will get, but they were still supposed to return it by the end of October.

By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there: We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like! ❤️💿🍿 https://t.co/lpSJHq29ZX — DVD Netflix (@dvdnetflix) August 22, 2023

Netflix has now axed the return clause, which means whatever extra film discs land at the doorsteps of customers will stay with them forever as a nostalgic freebie. The offer, however, is limited to the U.S., and comes with a "while supplies last" caveat. Shipment of the parting gift DVDs begins on September 29 for all existing subscribers.

Netflix started its journey in 1997, banking on the idea that letting users order DVDs on the internet and delivering them to doorsteps would work. The idea famously stemmed from co-founder Reed Hasting's frustration with late fee bills that came with the DVD rental business in those days.