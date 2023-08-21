Mario's Iconic Voice Actor Is Stepping Away From The Role

For nearly three decades now, the voice of Nintendo's longtime mascot, the plumber and adventurer Mario, has been veteran voice actor Charles Martinet. From the mid-90s until now, every video game appearance of the plucky plumber has been accompanied by Martinet's trademark hooting, hollering, and "yahoo" -ing. To say he's one of the most recognizable voices in gaming history would be a massive understatement, which is why the latest news from Nintendo is so shocking.

Today, on the official Nintendo of America Twitter account, the company announced that Martinet would be ending his longtime tenure as Mario's voice, and begin working instead as a brand ambassador for the character.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

"Charles Martinet has been the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games for a long time, as far back as Super Mario 64," the post reads. "Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!"