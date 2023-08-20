Why Netflix Isn't Working On Apple TV (And How To Fix It)

Connectivity issues are among the most common culprits behind Netflix not working on Apple TV. You'll have trouble streaming Netflix if you don't have a strong and stable internet connection, so before you try other troubleshooting methods, it's a good idea to check the strength of your Wi-Fi signal and confirm that your other household devices can connect to the internet without issues.

Streaming services like Netflix require a certain speed to function optimally. A weak or unstable connection can lead to buffering, lag, or the app not working at all. Checking the strength and stability of your internet connection can often resolve most streaming problems, saving you time and effort in the long run. To check your Wi-Fi connection, follow these steps:

1. Use your Apple TV remote to navigate to the main screen of your Apple TV.

2. Click on the gear-shaped settings icon to open the Settings menu.

3. Scroll to Network to adjust the internet settings.

4. In the Network menu, you'll find a list of Wi-Fi networks.

5. Connect to a network with a strong and reliable signal if not already connected.

6. Monitor the Wi-Fi signal bars. More bars mean a stronger connection. If there are only two bars, move your Apple TV nearer to the router.

7. Download Speedtest from the Apple TV App Store to check if your internet speed matches Netflix's streaming recommendations