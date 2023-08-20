Why Netflix Isn't Working On Apple TV (And How To Fix It)
Streaming has changed the way we consume media, offering on-demand content and allowing us to watch what we want, when we want, all while providing a personalized viewing experience accessible from anywhere in the world. As the first successful streaming video service, Netflix is the platform millions turn to for home entertainment.
And that's why few things are more irksome than sitting down to stream your favorite shows on Apple TV only to discover Netflix isn't working. Unfortunately, as with all technology, streaming platforms face technical glitches from time to time. As frustrating as this can be, rest assured, you can employ some easy tricks to get Netflix back up and running in no time.
Many issues could be at play when Netflix isn't working, including app crashes, connectivity problems, and hardware concerns. Getting to the bottom of what's happening and addressing the issues quickly can ensure a smooth viewing experience with minimal disruptions.
Check your Wi-Fi connection on Apple TV
Connectivity issues are among the most common culprits behind Netflix not working on Apple TV. You'll have trouble streaming Netflix if you don't have a strong and stable internet connection, so before you try other troubleshooting methods, it's a good idea to check the strength of your Wi-Fi signal and confirm that your other household devices can connect to the internet without issues.
Streaming services like Netflix require a certain speed to function optimally. A weak or unstable connection can lead to buffering, lag, or the app not working at all. Checking the strength and stability of your internet connection can often resolve most streaming problems, saving you time and effort in the long run. To check your Wi-Fi connection, follow these steps:
1. Use your Apple TV remote to navigate to the main screen of your Apple TV.
2. Click on the gear-shaped settings icon to open the Settings menu.
3. Scroll to Network to adjust the internet settings.
4. In the Network menu, you'll find a list of Wi-Fi networks.
5. Connect to a network with a strong and reliable signal if not already connected.
6. Monitor the Wi-Fi signal bars. More bars mean a stronger connection. If there are only two bars, move your Apple TV nearer to the router.
7. Download Speedtest from the Apple TV App Store to check if your internet speed matches Netflix's streaming recommendations
Restart the Netflix app
Apps like Netflix occasionally encounter unexpected issues, like memory leaks, temporary data corruption, or conflicts with other processes that cause them to stop working. When this happens, you can restart the app to give it a fresh start. Doing so clears its temporary memory (or cache) and stops its current processes. When you reopen the app, it starts from its initial state, free from any potential glitches that might have been causing problems.
1. Double-press the home button on your Apple TV to view recent apps.
2. Scroll down until you see the Netflix app.
3. Swipe up on the touchpad on your Apple TV remote to close Netflix.
4. Go to the home screen and select the Netflix app to reopen it.
Following these steps helps address potential compatibility challenges stemming from system updates or alterations in other apps, ensuring the app adjusts to those changes and runs smoothly.
Enable background app refresh for Netflix
Did you know there's a way to ensure Netflix and other streaming apps are always ready with the latest content, features, and bug fixes when you open them? It's called background app refresh. This feature keeps apps updated even when you're not actively using them, ensuring optimal performance and reducing the chances of encountering glitches.
Background app refresh periodically clears accumulated temporary data that may have become corrupted or outdated and can lead to performance issues or errors. When you enable this feature, you know your Apple TV apps are running on the most recent version.
It also helps resolve compatibility issues that sometimes occur as a result of background updates or changes to other apps or even the system itself, ensuring Netflix remains compatible with any new changes. Follow these steps to enable background app refresh on Netflix:
1. Open the settings app on your Apple TV
2. Scroll down and select the Apps option
3. From the Apps menu, scroll down until you find Netflix
4. Go to Netflix settings
5. Select the Background Refresh option
Restart your Apple TV
This simple solution often works when Netflix isn't responding on your Apple TV. Like computers and smartphones, Apple TV can benefit from a fresh start to clear out temporary glitches or memory hiccups. You can restart your Apple TV using the remote, physically disconnecting it, or through the settings menu.
If you want to avoid scrolling through menus, pressing and holding both the back and TV buttons until the Apple TV status light blinks rapidly is the quickest way to restart your device. When your Apple TV is completely unresponsive, or you can't access the settings menu, you can disconnect your Apple TV from the power outlet, wait for about five seconds, and then reconnect it. This reset can be effective for more stubborn issues.
The last option and most common approach is opening the Settings app on your Apple TV, navigating to System options, and selecting Restart. This is the most user-friendly method and a good choice if you're uncomfortable with the other options.
Manage devices on your Netflix account
Like most streaming services, Netflix limits the number of devices you can stream simultaneously, depending on your subscriptions. These limits are designed to ensure a consistent and high-quality viewing experience for all users. They can also present a problem when it's time to watch your favorite Netflix shows on your Apple TV.
You've probably logged into Netflix from various devices — smartphones, tablets, desktops, and your Apple TV. That's why managing and removing inactive devices is essential to ensure you're not inadvertently reaching your device limit, which could prevent you from watching Netflix on a new device. Managing your devices is as simple as following these steps:
1. Log into your Netflix account on a desktop or laptop.
2. Go to the Manage Access and Devices option in account settings.
3. Check the list for all devices and their last access dates.
4. Sign out from any unused or unrecognized devices for security.
Regularly monitoring and managing devices linked to your Netflix account also enhances your account's security.