Tesla's New Cheaper Model S And X Sacrifice More Than Just Range

Tesla is bringing back Standard Range versions of its popular Model X SUV and Model S sedan vehicles, offering a cheaper alternative to the base and souped-up versions of the vehicles. Tesla's store page notes that the Standard Range variants of the Model X and Model S are $10,000 cheaper than their base counterpart. The Model X Standard Range can be picked for $88,490, while the new lowest-tier Model S retails for $78,490.

These cheaper variants expectedly have significant downgrades compared to the base versions. Notably, both of them feature shorter ranges: The Model X Standard Range takes the vehicle from having 348 miles of range to 269. Similarly, the Model S Standard Range variant has an almost 100-mile reduction in range, going from 405 to 320 miles.

Not only are the ranges shorter, but these less pricey alternatives are slower, too. Although the top speed is unaffected, the Model X Standard Range variant achieves 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, which is .6 seconds slower than the base version. Likewise, the Model S Standard Range variant can hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, making it a downgrade from the base version's 3.1 seconds.

Following Tesla's quiet release of these new variants, questions among the EV community started to pop up, with many wondering why these variants are so limited.