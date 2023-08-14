5 Of The Best Apple TV Utility Apps You Should Have Installed

Many people get an Apple TV to keep up with the latest shows or to experience spacial audio with Apple Music. What you might not know is this little device can do a whole lot more than just stream music, shows, and movies. Since it comes equipped with the App Store, there's a decent amount of stuff you can get installed onto the Apple TV, and some of it is quite useful.

If you wanted to pull up a recipe on the big screen, leave a review of a movie you just watched, or just spend some time taking a breath — the Apple TV has you covered in every area. While this won't be what you're spending the majority of your time doing with the Apple TV, it's nice to know it can do more than what you bought it for. With a base model coming equipped with 32GB of space, there's a lot you can fit a lot in there.