It Looks Like Apple Watch Is About To Get A Big Upgrade Using Motion Tracking Tech

Apple is apparently planning to add a new kind of sensor to the Apple Watch that will measure strain while working out. According to a job listing that was spotted by MyHealthyApple, the company is looking for an engineer with experience handling "utilizing actuators, temperature sensors, strain gauges, or photodiodes."

A strain sensor would come in handy for high-intensity workouts such as powerlifting, where short bursts of extremely intensive muscular activity result in a temporary spike in heart rate activity, oxygen consumption, and varied energy burnout rate. The Apple Watch is currently capable of measuring all three metrics, but only for rhythmic workouts like running or cycling, and not for short-burst, high-intensity activities that need to factor in the raw strain on the body.

Whoop's fitness band is capable of measuring strain, but no other mainstream smartwatch does that because it requires a special kind of sensor — stretchable or otherwise — that can measure it. Now, a strain sensor would be a valuable addition to the Apple Watch's sensing capabilities, alongside the rumored blood pressure sensor that is destined for the Apple Watch X.

As for what this sensor does, it could offer users an accurate insight into the intensity of their workout by using a strain score, one that combines the magnitude of muscular deformations with other crucial factors like their heart rate and oxygen consumption. Depending on the algorithms at play and Apple's interpretation, a strain sensor, for example, could calculate muscular load while weight lifting.