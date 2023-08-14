Amazon's Top-Of-The-Line Kindle Scribe Just Got A Big Discount

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon is running some pretty big deals on its Kindle products. The star of the show is the decked-out top-of-the-line e-reader, the Kindle Scribe. You can pick up this device at a discount of 18%. This might not sound like a lot, but when applied to the $370 list price of the 16GB Kindle Scribe Premium Pen bundle, it brings it down to $305, saving you over $60. The other storage sizes are also discounted by 18%, with the 32GB model slashed by $75.

The Kindle Scribe is for those who feel the base Kindle lacks features. This e-reader sports a 10.2 inch 300 ppi display with glare-free technology. What makes the Scribe stand out from the other e-readers in Amazon's lineup is that it has writing capabilities. The device includes a battery-free pen that lets you take handwritten notes and markup books. You can also import files like PDF and Word from your other devices. And if you opt for the premium pen, you gain access to some bonus features, such as a dedicated shortcut button and eraser.

Alongside the device, select Kindle Scribe accessories are on sale. For example, the leather CoBak Kindle Scribe Case is 31% off at $21. But that isn't all of the Kindle discounts Amazon has rolled out, as there is also a deal on the Kindle designed specifically for kids.