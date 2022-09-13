New Kindle Serves Up Sharper Display Alongside Kindle Kids Refresh For 2022

Amazon is updating the entry-level Kindle e-reader with a host of key upgrades and is also introducing a refresh of the Kids iteration. Speaking of the latest Kindle, it starts at a pleasant $99, but offers a sharper display, more storage, and finally solves the ancient port generation woes. The new model packs a higher resolution display that boosts the pixel density to 300ppi. For the sake of reference, the iPhone 11 had a pixel density of 326ppi, which also happens to be the rough threshold for screens that qualify for the Retina display branding. Comparing it with the previous gen Kindle, its display only offered a pixel density of 167ppi.

Another notable upgrade is in the storage department. The new Kindle offers 16GB of onboard storage, which is double that of the previous-gen vanilla Kindle. Amazon is also solving the port problem this time around. Instead of the aging micro USB port, the latest Kindle finally makes the jump to the USB-C port. Amazon also claims that the setup process for the companion Kindle app on Android and iOS has been simplified.

Touted to be the smallest and lightest Kindle ever in the portfolio, the new offering also gets a battery enhancement, which is now said to last for six weeks. The latest Kindle is already up for pre-orders, with shipments slated to begin on October 12.