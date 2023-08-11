Why ChatGPT Is Actually Getting Dumber Over Time

Seeing AI tools like this become less reliable over time will certainly cause a lot of people to pump the breaks in utilizing them. We've already seen these problems play out in the real world. Gizmodo's AI-generated "Star Wars" article was riddled with errors despite being what would seem like an easy task for AI. When drifting like this starts to occur, it means a human touch is needed to get things back on the right track.

As for why this is happening, it's a combination of a lot of things. As the AI learns more, its behavior can begin to change alongside it. This can cause it to ultimately make predictions that stray from its original purpose, and in turn, cause mistakes to happen. This can range from outdated answers to incorrect assumptions — making it an unreliable tool for the average person. This happening to ChatGPT is one thing, but if it happens with other AI-automated activities, such as self-driving cars, it could have disastrous results.

There are ways to rein in the issues, and it starts with keeping a closer eye on how AI is developing. This means always monitoring the constant shifts, making sure the data it is consuming is accurate, and always seeking feedback from the people using the AI tool whether that's ChatGPT or something else. The drifting is troubling, but it's something that can be fixed if it's caught.