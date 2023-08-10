LEGO's New Concorde Set Has Some Surprises For Aviation Fans

The Concorde is one of the best-known supersonic jets in aviation history, having been created jointly between the U.K. and France and serving as a prolific passenger jet for both Air France and British Airways throughout the 1970s and beyond. While an unfortunate crash in Paris in 2000 ultimately led to the jet's retirement, it is still fondly remembered by aviation enthusiasts to this day, with one unit on loan from British Airways enshrined in the Museum of Flight. If you're one of those longtime Concorde fans, or want to give your friends a fun and constructive way to get into the scene themselves, you may be interested in LEGO's newest vehicle kit.

The LEGO Group announced the new LEGO Concorde construction set in a press release on its official website. The set features 2,083 pieces that combine into a scale replica of the very first commercial passenger supersonic jet. This new set is slated to cost $199.99 USD, and will release on September 4 for LEGO VIPs, followed by a general release on September 7. A placeholder page is already up on LEGO's website.