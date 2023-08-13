How To Add Page Numbers In Google Docs Or Microsoft Word

Have you ever read through a long business proposal and went to reference something later but struggled to find the specific part it was on? Or perhaps you've printed your lengthy research paper at home, but the pages all got mixed up, and you can't remember which goes where? That's where page numbers come to the rescue.

With page numbers, handling both digital and physical documents becomes a whole lot easier. They enhance the overall readability and accessibility of any written material, providing you with a direct reference point to particular information within the document. That means no more aimlessly scrolling through endless pages or dealing with shuffled stacks of paper.

Lucky for you, adding page numbers to your digital documents, whether that's a technical manual on Google Docs or an eBook on Microsoft Word, is a pretty straightforward process. We'll walk you through the step-by-step guide on how to do so in Google Docs and Microsoft Word.