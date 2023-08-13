How To Uninstall Apps On Android Auto

When first getting a new device, it's often tempting to install a bunch of random apps just because you can. Even if you're not going to use all of those apps, just being able to stick a bunch of random features and doodads on something feels good, perhaps in a similar way to covering a laptop with stickers. Data and storage concerns aside, it's pretty easy to organize apps on a phone, even if you have a lot of them, but it's a little less easy to do it on Android Auto.

If your Android Auto screen becomes inundated with apps, it can become more difficult to find the apps you actually need while driving, not to mention potentially hazardous to your safety if you're scrolling through pages of apps instead of watching the road. If your Android Auto screen is too crowded, it's best to prune a few apps and limit things to the most essential stuff.