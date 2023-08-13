Why Go90 Was One Of Verizon's Biggest Flops

The name "go90" was intended as a nod to the service's mobile-first mission, with the idea that viewers would need to rotate their phone 90 degrees for the optimal mobile viewing experience. This also meant that the service was primarily targeting younger consumers, those more likely to watch videos on their phones and tablets than on TVs or even computers. Even at launch, though, it was clear that not everyone thought it was the right play, particularly among Verizon's competitors. Not only did T-Mobile's John Legere shade go90 as a potential "debacle," but broadband rival Comcast was launching a similar service, Watchable, that took the same basic idea but made it available on other platforms, like web browsers and set-top boxes.

(Legere didn't leave his go90 shade at the Goldman Sachs conference, either, saying on a T-Mobile investors call that the service's potential was a mystery because "I'm not sure if you interviewed 10 young millennials in Times Square as to how panting they are for Go90, or whatever the item is, that is coming from Verizon in the future.")

Perhaps more critically, analysts felt that Verizon (and Comcast as well) may have been missing the point of how Zoomers and younger millennials consume video content. "Generally, I'm not very bullish on the approach," nScreenMedia co-founder and chief analyst Colin Dixon told Multichannel News at launch. "I don't think the millennials they are targeting are looking for a curated experience." He added that while go90 had interesting content to offer and a good interface, the interface alone couldn't draw new eyeballs to the app. Overall, he felt that go90's most likely route to success was if Verizon could extend their exclusive mobile NFL streaming rights to the then-new service.