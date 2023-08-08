2024 Land Cruiser MPG: How Efficient Is Toyota's New Hybrid SUV?
Since the launch of the Prius, Toyota has led the way in the hybrid market and offered class-leading fuel economy for well over a decade now. It's been confirmed that the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will join Toyota's hybrid club, and subsequently reap the benefits of the fuel-efficient powertrain. The Land Cruiser line was seemingly killed off by Toyota in 2021 but will be back in spring 2024 and may actually be better than ever. Improvements have been made in a number of areas, and one of the biggest leaps in specs is exactly what you'd expect when you hear the phrase "hybrid option."
The estimated combined fuel economy of 27 mpg is a notable improvement over previous Land Cruisers including the 2021 model — which only achieved an EPA estimate of 14 mpg combined. So yes, the offroad SUV hasn't got particularly brilliant fuel economy when compared to some of the smaller hybrids Toyota offers, but it does lead its class. The Land Cruiser will go around 50% further than the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco on the same amount of gas. And it turns out the savings you could make with the 2024 Land Cruiser go beyond fuel.
A price cut, and other improvements
Arguably the most significant change that comes with the 2024 Land Cruiser is the sharp drop in price. The trucks will retail from the "mid $50,000 range," which is shockingly about $30,000 cheaper than the previous generation. This transforms the Land Cruiser from something you could argue was overpriced to a competitive vehicle that may be a better choice than offerings from Ford, Jeep, and Land Rover.
The dimensions of the vehicle have changed to help give it even more of an edge off-road: it's now "4.4 inches narrower and 1.2 inches shorter." The power comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain which is capable of producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. As you might expect from a high-end off-road vehicle, all-wheel drive comes as standard. Non-performance features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0 driver assistance system which comes as standard on all models.
While that "mid-$50,000" price tag seems appealing, a few optional extras or a more desirable trim may see the price edge closer to the six-figure misery many buyers of the previous generation Land Cruiser encountered. This includes the "First Edition grade," a limited trim that Toyota is only producing 5,000 of. In this particular case, the extra money will get you "round heritage LED headlamps, roof rack, rock rails, and exclusive interior design," according to the company.