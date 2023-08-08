2024 Land Cruiser MPG: How Efficient Is Toyota's New Hybrid SUV?

Since the launch of the Prius, Toyota has led the way in the hybrid market and offered class-leading fuel economy for well over a decade now. It's been confirmed that the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will join Toyota's hybrid club, and subsequently reap the benefits of the fuel-efficient powertrain. The Land Cruiser line was seemingly killed off by Toyota in 2021 but will be back in spring 2024 and may actually be better than ever. Improvements have been made in a number of areas, and one of the biggest leaps in specs is exactly what you'd expect when you hear the phrase "hybrid option."

The estimated combined fuel economy of 27 mpg is a notable improvement over previous Land Cruisers including the 2021 model — which only achieved an EPA estimate of 14 mpg combined. So yes, the offroad SUV hasn't got particularly brilliant fuel economy when compared to some of the smaller hybrids Toyota offers, but it does lead its class. The Land Cruiser will go around 50% further than the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco on the same amount of gas. And it turns out the savings you could make with the 2024 Land Cruiser go beyond fuel.