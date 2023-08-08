Valve Now Sells Less Expensive Certified Refurbished Steam Decks

If you've been waiting for a price drop before buying a Steam Deck, don't hold your breath. Since hitting shelves in 2022, Valve's hybrid console has sold over three million units, so its cost hasn't been scaring away customers.

However, that doesn't mean you can't still buy one at a more affordable price, because Valve is now offering certified refurbished Steam Decks on its online store. Even better, these refurbished consoles are significantly discounted from the retail price of their brand-new counterparts.

The new refurbished models available from Steam come in all three sizes. The 64 GB console is priced at $319, the 256 GB at $419, and the 512 GB at $519. The discounts get larger as the storage sizes do: prices for brand-new Steam Decks in 64, 256, and 512 GB variants are $399, $529, and $649, respectively.

That comes out to an ample discount of $130 for the 512 GB Steam Deck. Even though they're pre-owned, Valve resets and extensively tests the refurbished units before making them available for sale, so you're not really getting less at the much-lower price point.