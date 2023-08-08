Valve Now Sells Less Expensive Certified Refurbished Steam Decks
If you've been waiting for a price drop before buying a Steam Deck, don't hold your breath. Since hitting shelves in 2022, Valve's hybrid console has sold over three million units, so its cost hasn't been scaring away customers.
However, that doesn't mean you can't still buy one at a more affordable price, because Valve is now offering certified refurbished Steam Decks on its online store. Even better, these refurbished consoles are significantly discounted from the retail price of their brand-new counterparts.
The new refurbished models available from Steam come in all three sizes. The 64 GB console is priced at $319, the 256 GB at $419, and the 512 GB at $519. The discounts get larger as the storage sizes do: prices for brand-new Steam Decks in 64, 256, and 512 GB variants are $399, $529, and $649, respectively.
That comes out to an ample discount of $130 for the 512 GB Steam Deck. Even though they're pre-owned, Valve resets and extensively tests the refurbished units before making them available for sale, so you're not really getting less at the much-lower price point.
Battery life is a concern, but Valve is reassuring
One of the biggest, most frequent criticisms of the Steam Deck is its limited battery capacity, with many reviewers and gamers reporting that the console can only last for around 90 minutes of gameplay (varying based on the chosen game). Considering batteries are one of the first components of many devices to show its age, you wouldn't be wrong to be concerned about the battery life of a refurbished Steam Deck.
However, Valve states that it rigorously tests each device before certifying it and placing it for sale, including assessing battery health "to ensure proper functionality and longevity." Additionally, each refurbished device is given a total factory reset, and its software is updated to the latest OS.
Valve says that each Steam Deck is put through over 100 tests at one of its facilities, including for its screen, audio system, all controller inputs, and other internal hardware. The company even goes as far to say that "all refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units." If everything Valve promises is true, then the only difference between a refurbished Steam Deck and a new one is the possibility of some light cosmetic wear-and-tear. Refurbished Steam Decks will also come with a carrying case and Quick Start guide.
A refurbished Deck should be just as powerful
If cosmetic blemishes are the only thing that gives away that your Steam Deck is refurbished, it should run exactly like a brand-new one off the shelf. The 256 GB and 512 GB models use SSD storage, and all three models have 16 GB RAM. The Steam Deck uses an AMD processor, with a CPU capable of up to 446 gigaflops and a GPU capable of up to 1.6 teraflops.
All of that displays on a 7-inch, 1280x800 resolution screen with 400 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. As well, a familiar Steam controller layout is present around the handheld, alongside two touchpads on either side of the handheld, USB-C connectivity, Bluetooth, and more.
While the hybrid console somewhat resembles and works like a Nintendo Switch, its power is more in line with eighth generation home consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. These are very impressive specs for a handheld console, and aren't even that bad for a home console experience either.
Just keep in mind that, by many accounts, its battery life does not live up to the ambitious 2-8 hours of gameplay that Valve promises. If you can live with that and are looking to buy a Steam Deck, there's really no good reason not to save a few bucks and go with one of their certified refurbished models — while supplies last.