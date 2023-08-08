Razer Unleashes New Lineup Of Kraken Kitty Headsets For International Cat Day

The original concept of headphones with cat ears can be traced back to an IndieGoGo project from 2014, wherein an ambitious individual raised $3 million to make headphones reminiscent of those worn by characters in their favorite anime. Since then, the concept has become a mainstay of gaming hardware brands — sometimes jokingly, sometimes quite serious.

The concept has become so ubiquitous that even major wearable tech brands have released their own lines of cat-ear headphones. Razer, one of the biggest brands out there, is certainly no exception.

Today, in celebration of International Cat Day, Razer announced the release of three new additions to its "Kraken Kitty" line of headsets. These headsets, as you may have guessed, all feature large, pointy kitty ears atop their headbands — which, according to Razer, are at least 50% larger than the ears featured on previous Kraken Kitty models.

All of these new products are available starting today from Razer's website, with prices set at $99.99 USD / 119.99€ for the headsets and $19.99 USD / 29.99€ for the accessories.