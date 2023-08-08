Razer Unleashes New Lineup Of Kraken Kitty Headsets For International Cat Day
The original concept of headphones with cat ears can be traced back to an IndieGoGo project from 2014, wherein an ambitious individual raised $3 million to make headphones reminiscent of those worn by characters in their favorite anime. Since then, the concept has become a mainstay of gaming hardware brands — sometimes jokingly, sometimes quite serious.
The concept has become so ubiquitous that even major wearable tech brands have released their own lines of cat-ear headphones. Razer, one of the biggest brands out there, is certainly no exception.
Today, in celebration of International Cat Day, Razer announced the release of three new additions to its "Kraken Kitty" line of headsets. These headsets, as you may have guessed, all feature large, pointy kitty ears atop their headbands — which, according to Razer, are at least 50% larger than the ears featured on previous Kraken Kitty models.
All of these new products are available starting today from Razer's website, with prices set at $99.99 USD / 119.99€ for the headsets and $19.99 USD / 29.99€ for the accessories.
Perk up those ears
The new Kraken Kitty headsets are part of the Kraken Kitty V2 line, which launched last year with the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro as an improvement over the original Kraken Kitty line. The additions include two new standalone headsets, as well as an accessory for normal Razer headsets.
The OG kitty headset makes the purr-fect return. Celebrate International Cat Day with our all-new Razer Kraken Kitty V2, V2 BT and Kitty Ears V2—made for gamers, streamers, and everyone else. Featuring 50% bigger ears and Razer Chroma RGB, get the meow factor today at your local... pic.twitter.com/I2PJ5ZyLxa
— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) August 8, 2023
The new headsets include the standard Kraken Kitty V2 and the Kraken Kitty V2 BT. The V2 is a USB-connected headset that features a built-in microphone and stream-reactive Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Razer's proprietary lighting tech allows users to create over 16 million possible combinations of lights and effects.
The V2 BT, on the other hand, is a Bluetooth-connected headset that removes the microphone, making it better suited for listening to music or playing games with low-latency performance. Both headsets come in the standard Quartz coloration, though the standard V2 also comes in classic Razer Black.
Do you already have a Razer headset you're attached to, but want some kitty ears? Then you may be interested in the other new addition to the Kraken Kitty line: the Razer Kitty Ears V2. These ears are a pair of standalone clip-ons you can attach to any headset, Razer-made or otherwise, with a band measuring 25mm-40mm.
Using an adjustable strap, the ears can clip right onto your headset to give it a little personal flair, and thanks to their silicone body, they'll rest comfortably on your head. The Kitty Ears are available in both Quartz and Razer Black colorations.