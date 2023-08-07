PayPal Now Has Its Own Stablecoin, And It's Backed By The US Dollar

Payments behemoth PayPal has introduced a U.S. dollar stablecoin, becoming the first financial tech business of its scale to officially embrace digital tokens. But unlike your average crypto coin, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, PayPal USD (PYUSD) relies directly on the US Dollar for its market value, which means it is theoretically shielded from the kind of market upheavals that throw cryptocurrency values in disarray on a daily basis.

The PayPal USD is issued by the Paxos Trust Company, and as mentioned above, it holds a 1:1 conversion rate with the fiat US Dollar currency. For now, the biggest benefit of PayPal USD is that you don't need to rely on an external wallet to conduct crypto transactions. Instead, PayPal will let you transfer peer-to-peer funds directly into another wallet. PayPal says it will let you convert any supported currency into PayPal USD.

Categorically, PayPal USD is an ERC-20 token tied to the Ethereum blockchain, and it will soon be available in the Venmo app, as well. The core PayPal app and its web client already offer support for major crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, so it isn't surprising to see that PayPal is now experimenting with stablecoins. PayPal USD rollout begins with users in the United States soon, but there's no word on global rollout as of now.