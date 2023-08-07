What The FUV: Why Arcimoto's Three-Wheeled EV Has Run Into Trouble

The fact that SUV stands for Sport Utility Vehicle isn't exactly specialist motoring knowledge. These vehicles, renowned for being rather rugged and capable while remaining practical, are a sort of perfect middle ground between cars and trucks. While all of this is well established, a very different type of vehicle with a very similar acronym arrived on the scene in recent years: the FUV.

What is an FUV? It's a Fun Utility Vehicle, a term seemingly coined by creator Arcimoto. The electric vehicle boom has certainly brought the world some curious machines, and this one, available for a cool $19,900, is guaranteed to turn fellow motorists' heads wherever it goes. Not necessarily for the most positive reasons, however.

Arcimoto's EV is a small, three-wheeled auto. It's absolutely unique, but perhaps too much so: It has struggled to find a concrete place for itself in the widening world of electric vehicles. Here's a closer look at Arcimoto's FUV, the rest of the range, and the company's changing fortunes as it battles to establish a niche for its intriguing EVs.