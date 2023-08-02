AMD Says New 'Enthusiast' Radeon 7000 GPUs Will Arrive Soon
Before AMD jumps to the next-gen RDNA 4 architecture for its GPUs, it seems there is still some product juice left in the RDNA 3 generation. During the company's latest earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that more "enthusiast" graphics cards in the Radeon 7000 series are coming soon. In its detailed Q2 2023 earnings statement, as well, AMD said the company is "on-track to expand RDNA 3 GPU offerings with launch of new enthusiast class Radeon 7000 series cards in Q3'23."
Now, if one were to go by the language, the upcoming Radeon 7000 series cards may not sit at the top of the performance summit, a spot that is currently occupied by the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in AMD's portfolio. The company already uses the "ultra-enthusiast" categorization for its Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT duo. By that definition, the upcoming "enthusiast-class" GPUs could sit anywhere between the Radeon RX 7900 and the Radeon RX 7600 GPUs. Plus, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX was only launched in December 2022, so it doesn't seem likely that AMD would relegate it to the yesteryear status less than a year into its cycle. Moreover, just five days ago, AMD also launched the Radeon RX 7900 GRE in China, so there's that.
A gap waiting to be filled
Now, it's unclear what the upcoming slate of "enthusiast-class" Radeon 7000 series GPUs will bring to the table. But there is definitely some sizeable gulf between the Radeon 7900 and Radeon 7600 GPUs at the moment. The XTX version serves up to 96 compute units and an equal number of ray accelerators. Even the weakest GRE trim packs 80 compute units. The Radeon RX 7600 only offers 32 compute units with a paltry 8 GB of DDR6 memory.
At the moment, there is no mid-tier GPU sitting between the Radeon 7900 family and the Radeon 7600 GPU. It seems likely AMD is working on mid-rangers that could eventually arrive as Radeon 7800 or Radeon 7700 graphics cards, speculates VideoCardz. Rumors also suggest that the existing cache of Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon 6900 class GPUs could get a new lease on life in the coming months under the Radeon 7000 series.
Putting new GPUs in Radeon RX 7000 series on the shelves also makes sense from a competitive perspective. Nvidia's current-gen GPU line-up spans the GeForce RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080, and the RTX 4090. As far as the pricing of the upcoming enthusiast GPUs goes, we can likely expect them to fall below the $650 mark, which is the sticker price of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE at the moment.