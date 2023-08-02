AMD Says New 'Enthusiast' Radeon 7000 GPUs Will Arrive Soon

Before AMD jumps to the next-gen RDNA 4 architecture for its GPUs, it seems there is still some product juice left in the RDNA 3 generation. During the company's latest earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that more "enthusiast" graphics cards in the Radeon 7000 series are coming soon. In its detailed Q2 2023 earnings statement, as well, AMD said the company is "on-track to expand RDNA 3 GPU offerings with launch of new enthusiast class Radeon 7000 series cards in Q3'23."

Now, if one were to go by the language, the upcoming Radeon 7000 series cards may not sit at the top of the performance summit, a spot that is currently occupied by the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in AMD's portfolio. The company already uses the "ultra-enthusiast" categorization for its Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT duo. By that definition, the upcoming "enthusiast-class" GPUs could sit anywhere between the Radeon RX 7900 and the Radeon RX 7600 GPUs. Plus, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX was only launched in December 2022, so it doesn't seem likely that AMD would relegate it to the yesteryear status less than a year into its cycle. Moreover, just five days ago, AMD also launched the Radeon RX 7900 GRE in China, so there's that.